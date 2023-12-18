Court date set in Hunter Biden’s California tax case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden is set to appear in a California courtroom next month on nine tax counts, the latest fallout from a special counsel investigation into his business affairs. A federal court calendar posted Monday shows President Joe Biden’s son is scheduled for an initial appearance at an arraignment in Los Angeles on Jan. 11. He is facing three felony and six misdemeanor counts, including filing a false return, tax evasion, failure to file and failure to pay. Prosecutors say he spent millions on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills. His defense attorney has said that prosecutors bowed to political pressure and Hunter Biden was targeted because of his father’s political position.