Wisconsin Assembly’s top Republican wants to review diversity positions across state agencies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican lawmaker who forced the Universities of Wisconsin to reduce its diversity positions called Tuesday for an in-depth review of diversity initiatives across state government. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos withheld millions of dollars from campuses until regents last week agreed to freeze diversity hires and create a UW-Madison position focused on conservative thought. The Legislature’s employment committee voted Tuesday to release about $107.6 million for UW employee raises. Vos said before the vote that he thinks diversity initiatives only divide people and that he “has faith” that Republican legislators will begin a long-term, in-depth review of diversity efforts across every state agency.

