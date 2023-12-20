Analysts say Ukraine’s forces are pivoting to defense after Russia held off their counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A military analysis says Ukraine’s armed forces are taking up a more defensive posture, after their summer counteroffensive failed to achieve a major breakthrough against Russia’s army and as winter weather sets in after almost 22 months of war. The U.K. Ministry of Defense said in an assessment Wednesday that in recent weeks Ukraine has mobilized a concerted effort to improve field fortifications as its forces pivot to a more defensive posture along much of the front line. The Kremlin’s deep defenses held firm against Ukraine’s monthslong assault, using Western-supplied weapons but without essential air cover, along the around 1,000-kilometer or 600-mile front line.

