Ireland to launch a legal challenge against the UK government over Troubles amnesty bill

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s government says it is taking legal action against British authorities over a controversial law that gives some immunity from prosecution for offenses committed during three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. Irish Deputy Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Wednesday that “after much thought and careful consideration,” his government is launching a legal challenge against the Legacy and Reconciliation Bill. Critics say the law, which passed in September, shuts down access to justice for victims and survivors of “the Troubles” — the three decades of violence in which more than 3,500 people died. The law was passed despite strong opposition from political parties and victims’ organizations in Northern Ireland and the Irish government.

