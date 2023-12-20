Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka confronted by a fan on the field at Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was confronted by a fan who ran onto the field during Tuesday’s English League Cup quarterfinal match at Chelsea. The supporter appeared to collide with Dubravka after Mykhailo Mudryk scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He then evaded a steward as he ran back into the crowd. Police and Chelsea are reportedly investigating the incident. The match ended 1-1 and Chelsea advanced to the semifinals after winning a penalty shootout 4-2. Afterward both managers voiced their concerns about player safety.

