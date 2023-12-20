Slow-moving Pacific storm threatens California with flooding and mudslides

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Forecasters are warning of potential flooding from excessive rainfall as a slow-moving Pacific storm blows into California. The low-pressure system was centered Wednesday about 300 miles west of San Francisco and was expected to gradually drop south along the coast. Forecasters say it is expected to be more powerful than a storm that doused the state earlier this week and that it will likely finally jumpstart a laggard rainy season just a year after California was inundated by a flurry of atmospheric rivers. The storm’s major impacts are expected from the central coast south through Los Angeles to San Diego. Flood watches issued across the region warn of risks of roadway flooding, rockslide and mudslides and travel delays.

