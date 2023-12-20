Soccer star Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start in February
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault will start Feb. 5. A Barcelona-based court announced the date on Wednesday. Alves is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona night club in December 2022. The former Barcelona right back has been in pre-trial jail since January. His requests to be released on bail have been rejected because the court considered him a flight risk. Alves has denied any wrongdoing and claims he had consensual sex with the accuser. The 40-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.