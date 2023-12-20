The French parliament approves a divisive immigration bill, prompting a heated debate

PARIS (AP) — The French parliament has approved a divisive immigration bill intended to strengthen France’s ability to deport foreigners considered undesirable. The vote prompted a heated debate after the far-right decided to back the measure. The bill passed the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, with a 349-186 vote late Tuesday. It had previously been voted by the Senate. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the text of the bill includes “useful, efficient provisions that were expected by our citizens.” The bill still needs to be officially enacted into law. Leftist politicians accused the centrist government of pushing the law through with the support of the far-right.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.