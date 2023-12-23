A merchant vessel linked to Israel has been damaged in a drone attack off India’s west coast

NEW DELHI (AP) — A maritime intelligence company says a drone has hit an Israeli-affiliated merchant vessel off the coast of India in the Arabian Sea. The British firm Ambrey said the attack on Saturday damaged the vessel but caused no casualties. The incident on the Liberian-flagged tanker occurred 120 miles southwest of the Indian port of Veraval. Ambrey said the attack struck the stern and caused a fire onboard that was later extinguished. The vessel was on its way from Saudi Arabia to India, Ambrey said. An Indian naval official said the navy responded to the situation after the shipping company requested assistance.

