276 Indians stuck in a French airport for days for a human trafficking probe have left for India

VATRY, France (AP) — A charter plane grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation has departed for India carrying 276 Indians blocked inside a rural French airport for days. Associated Press reporters outside the Vatry Airport in Champagne country saw the unmarked Legend Airlines A340 take off on Monday after the crew and passengers boarded the plane. Local authorities said 276 of the 303 original passengers were en route to Mumbai, and 25 others stayed in France and requested asylum. Two others were detained and released and appeared before a judge as part of an investigation into what happened.

By CHRISTOPHE ENA and ANGELA CHARLTON Associated Press

