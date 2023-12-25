California police seek a suspect in the hit-and-run deaths of 2 young siblings

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in a California community are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed two young brothers. The Antioch Police Department says officers responded to a reported traffic collision at an intersection in Antioch around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived at the scene of an accident involving two vehicles, including one carrying two boys, aged 12 and 13. Police say the boys were transported by ambulance to area hospitals but died of their injuries. Police say the driver of one of the vehicles fled on foot. KGO-TV reports a witness says he saw a black SUV speed past and then heard a crash. The station reports that the witness says he helped the driver of the other vehicle, who was believed to be the father of the boys.

