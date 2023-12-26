Judges temporarily block Tennessee law letting state pick 6 of 13 on local pro sports facility board
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A panel of judges has blocked a new Tennessee law that would reconfigure the group overseeing professional sports facilities in Nashville by letting state leaders pick six of its 13 board members. Late last week, three judges agreed that the law targeting the Nashville Sports Authority likely violates home rule protections in the state constitution. The temporary injunction blocks the law while the lawsuit by the city proceeds through court. The law would have taken effect Jan. 1. The ruling marks a fourth court decision against the state in the legal battle over laws passed by Republican legislators this year that dilute Democratic-leaning Nashville’s control.