How to pay for promising medications like Ozempic

Semaglutide medications like Ozempic have been a breakthrough for health and diabetes management, but the medications require a prescription and can be expensive. Some insurance plans cover the use of Ozempic for Type 2 diabetes, but not the entire cost. Those wanting to use Ozempic may have to pay for it out of pocket, especially for non-diabetic treatments. With a high price tag and with insurance coverage or not, you’ll need to factor in the monthly cost of Ozempic as part of your budget. Medications like Ozempic are one option, along with exercise and nutrition, to lead a healthier life.

