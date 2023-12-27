Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles

NEW YORK (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly blocked entrance roads to airports in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday, forcing some travelers to set off on foot to bypass the jammed roadway. The pair of protests were the latest disruptive action meant to call attention to the victims of the Israel’s war to destroy Hamas in Gaza. Twenty-six people were arrested in New York City, and two buses were sent to help travelers stuck on the blocked roadway. Protesters in Los Angeles dragged traffic cones, scooters and other debris onto the highway to stymie traffic. A spokesperson for the LAPD said 35 people were arrested for rioting and one person was arrested for battery of a police officer.

