US ambassador thanks Japan for defense upgrade and allowing a Patriot missile sale to US

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel has praised Japan’s contribution to their military alliance, particularly a decision to allow Japanese-made Patriot guided missiles to be shipped to the United States to make up for its decreasing inventory. In a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on Wednesday, Emanuel noted a series of steps Japan has taken to bolster its military power and the countries’ alliance, saying it brings the “level of deterrence to capital D deterrence.” Kihara said the two sides are still discussing details as officials need to carefully make production and shipment plans so they don’t “make a hole in the defense of Japan.”

