Biden administration grants Louisiana power to approve carbon capture wells

The Biden administration is granting Louisiana’s request to administer its own permit program for wells that store carbon dioxide. It will be just the third state to take over that job from the Environmental Protection Agency. It’s a win for carbon capture proponents that want projects approved more quickly. The EPA said the Louisiana agreement includes safeguards to protect poorer, often majority-Black communities that live near those facilities — and that those standards will serve as a model for other states. The Biden administration has supported tax breaks for carbon capture, arguing it’s a needed tool to combat climate change. Some environmental groups are skeptical, arguing it will allow polluting industry to operate for longer.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.