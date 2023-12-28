Ex-student found competent to stand trial for stabbing deaths near University of California, Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — A former college student accused of stabbing two people to death in Northern California has been found competent to stand trial. The Sacramento Bee reports Carlos Reales Dominguez will return to court on Jan. 5 to face charges that he killed a homeless man and a University of California, Davis student and badly wounded a homeless woman near campus in April. The attacks came shortly after he was expelled from the university. In August, his case was put on hold after he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Dominguez was sent to a state mental hospital, where a doctor ruled him competent last week.

