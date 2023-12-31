Skip to Content
Off-duty police officer is killed in North Carolina after witnessing a crime

Published 8:24 AM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, say an off-duty police officer was shot and killed over the weekend after he witnessed a crime at a gas station and approached the suspects. Sgt. Philip Dale Nix was a 23-year veteran of the Greensboro Police Department. Three men are under arrest in the case. One of them, 18-year-old Jamere Justice Foster, is charged with first-degree murder and larceny. Police Chief John Thompson says another off-duty Greensboro officer and a paramedic were on the scene when the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon.

