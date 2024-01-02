Ex-NBA G League player, former girlfriend to face charges together in woman’s killing in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor says that separate murder, kidnapping and conspiracy cases will be combined so that a former NBA developmental league player and his ex-girlfriend can be tried together in the killing of a woman whose body was found last month in southern Nevada. Twenty-seven-year-old Chance Comanche made an initial court appearance Tuesday in Las Vegas following his Dec. 15 arrest in Sacramento, California. His next court date is Feb. 8. Sakari Harnden also is jailed on charges related to the disappearance and death of Marayna Rodgers. Rodgers was a 23-year-old from Washington state whose body was found last month in suburban Henderson. Authorities say she was strangled.

