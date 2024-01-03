Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is indicted for allegedly insulting election officials

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A lawyer says a Pakistani court has indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt case for allegedly insulting election officials. The indictment Wednesday is another blow for Khan, who is already serving time on a corruption conviction and has multiple legal cases hanging over him. He is accused of calling election officials the “personal servants” of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif replaced Khan in April 2022 after he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in Parliament by his political opponents. His lawyer says Khan, the country’s most popular opposition leader, pleaded not guilty to the contempt charge.

