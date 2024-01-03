Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear calls for unity in GOP-leaning Kentucky to uplift economy, education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has reached across the partisan divide to urge a cohesive effort with Republican lawmakers to uplift Kentucky’s economy, education and health care. He says the state has an opportunity to assert itself as an “economic and a moral leader.” Beshear’s comments came in his State of the Commonwealth speech Wednesday night. He also renewed his pitch for higher salaries for teachers, state-backed pre-K for every 4-year-old and increased funding for roads and bridges. The governor said Kentucky has an opportunity to build a top 10 economy. Beshear raised his national profile by winning reelection last year in the Republican-leaning state.

