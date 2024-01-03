Extreme cold grips the Nordics, with the coldest January night in Sweden, as floods hit to the south

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Temperatures have fallen below minus 40 degrees Celsius in the Nordic region for a second day in a row, with the coldest January temperature recorded in Sweden in 25 years as a cold spell grips the area. In Swedish Lapland, the coldest January night in the country since 1999 was registered early Wednesday when the mercury dropped to minus 43.6 degrees Celsius. The weather -– cold with snow and gale force winds — has disrupted transportation throughout the Nordic region, with several bridges closed and some train and ferry services suspended. Strong winds and heavy rain further south in western Europe caused flooding and at least one death.

