Oregon police confirm investigation into medication theft amid report hospital patients died

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police and medical officials have confirmed that they are investigating the theft of medications prescribed to patients at a hospital in the southern part of the state. That follows a news report that two died and others were sickened after a nurse replaced fentanyl intravenous drips with tap water. The Medford Police Department said Wednesday that officials at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center reported last month that they believed a former employee had stolen medication and “there was concern that this behavior resulted in adverse patient care.” The Oregon Health Authority said it is also investigating reports of tampering that may have caused infections which severely injured or killed several patients.

By CLAIRE RUSH The Associated Press

