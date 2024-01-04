Embattled Sacramento City Council member resigns following federal indictment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A city council member in Sacramento, California, has resigned just weeks after he pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he hired undocumented workers at his local grocery stores, underpaid them and cheated the government on COVID-19 relief funds. The December indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice accuses Sean Loloee of conspiracy, possession and use of false immigration documents, obstruction of agency proceedings and wire fraud. Mayor Darrell Steinberg and some council members publicly called for Loloee’s resignation in late December. Steinberg has not yet named a person the council could appoint to serve the rest of the term.

