Trains collide on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing at least 3 people

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Two trains have collided on Indonesia’s main island of Java, causing several carriages to buckle and overturn and killing at least three people. Officials say the accident happened near a train station in West Java’s Bandung city. They say an express train traveling from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, hit a commuter train heading from the station. Police say at least three people were killed and several others were injured. Television video showed several carriages overturned or badly mangled and ambulances evacuating the injured. Train accidents are common on Indonesia’s aging railroad network, especially at crossings.

