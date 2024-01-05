61-year-old with schizophrenia still missing three weeks after St. Louis nursing home shut down

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 61-year-old man with schizophrenia is still missing three weeks after the St. Louis nursing home where he lived abruptly closed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday issued an endangered silver advisory stating that Frederick Caruthers’ whereabouts are unknown and he is without needed medication. Caruthers was among about 175 residents of Northview Village Nursing Home, the largest nursing home in St. Louis. The company that ran the nursing home shut it down suddenly on Dec. 15. Residents were shuttled to about a dozen other care facilities. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating the circumstances surrounding the nursing home closure.

