Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Oregon after window and chunk of fuselage blow out

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon after a window and chunk of its fuselage reportedly blew out in mid-air. A passenger sent KATU-TV a photo showing a gaping hole in the side of the airplane next to passenger seats. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Alaska Airlines says it’s investigating what happened and will share more information when it becomes available. The flight left Portland for Ontario, California, at 4:52 p.m. Friday but returned just before 5:30 p.m. KPTV-TV reports photos sent by a passenger showed a large section of the airplane’s fuselage was missing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.