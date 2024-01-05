Illinois man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting rehires lawyers weeks after dismissing them

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in 2022 asked to again be represented by public defenders after firing them last month. Robert Crimo III faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery for the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. A judge last month granted 23-year-old Crimo’s request to represent himself and move up his trial date by a year. Crimo appeared in court briefly Friday and the judge granted his request to reappoint the Lake County public defenders as his attorneys.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

