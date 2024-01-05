Skip to Content
AP-National

Illinois man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting rehires lawyers weeks after dismissing them

By
Published 11:16 AM

By CLAIRE SAVAGE
Associated Press/Report for America

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in 2022 asked to again be represented by public defenders after firing them last month. Robert Crimo III faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery for the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. A judge last month granted 23-year-old Crimo’s request to represent himself and move up his trial date by a year. Crimo appeared in court briefly Friday and the judge granted his request to reappoint the Lake County public defenders as his attorneys.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content