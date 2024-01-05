New York governor promises a floating pool in city waterways, reviving a long-stalled urban venture

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced support for a plan to build a floating swimming pool in New York City’s waterways. Hochul says she would contribute $12 million in public funding to the long-stalled project, which was first proposed more than a decade ago and regarded by some as an urban fantasy. The plan envisions a self-filtering swimming pool shaped like a plus sign in the East River where New Yorkers could safely swim for the first time in decades. Hochul said a “demonstration” of the project would launch this summer, with the pool opening to the public in 2025.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.