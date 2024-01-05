Pedro Pascal, Melanie Lynskey, the Obamas among nominees at creative arts Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creative arts Emmy Awards are being handed out this weekend, and nominees include Pedro Pascal, Melanie Lynskey and Barack and Michelle Obama. The two-day marathon ceremonies are held about a week before the main Emmys ceremony. They generally honor crew members who are far from households names, but have their share of stars in categories for guest performers, narrators and hosts. Pascal and Lynskey are each nominated for guest roles before they’re up for their lead acting roles at the Jan. 15 main ceremony. Obama could win his second Emmy for narration, and Michelle Obama is nominated for best hosted special.

