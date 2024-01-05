Top White House budget official warns of ‘dire’ situation on Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top budget official is warning in stark terms about how lawmakers are running out of time to approve new aid for Ukraine. Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, calls the situation “dire” and says there is no money left that will allow the U.S. to continue to send large packages of weapons to the war front in Ukraine. Her comments come as lawmakers continue to struggle to reach a deal on the U.S. southern border that will determine the fate of additional funding to Kyiv.

