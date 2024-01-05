UN chief names a new envoy to scope out the chances of reviving Cyprus peace talks

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has named a former Colombian foreign minister to scope out the chances of reviving talks to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic divide. U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said on Friday that María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar will work on Guterres’ personal envoy and chief advisor on Cyprus. Cuéllar served as Colombia’s top diplomat during 2010-2018 and as the country’s representative to the U.N. during 2004-2006. She is expected to travel to Cyprus soon to sound out Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, Ersin Tatar. Cyprus was divided into ethnic Greek and Turkish sides in 1974, and attempts to negotiate a peace deal have defied international diplomacy since then.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.