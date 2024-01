TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian officials say the death toll from an Islamic State group-claimed suicide bombing has risen to at least 91. State TV on Saturday quoted a spokesman for the country’s emergency services as saying an 8-year boy and a 67-year-old man who were wounded in Wednesday’s attack have now died. He said there are 102 people still being treated in hospitals, of whom 11 are in critical condition.

