Air attack in northwestern Myanmar kills 17, including children, but military denies responsibility

BANGKOK (AP) — Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on a village under the control of the pro-democracy resistance in the country’s northwest are reported to have killed at least 17 civilians, including nine children. Local residents and a human rights group said Sunday morning’s aerial attacks on Kanan village in Sagaing region’s Khampat town, just south of the Indian border, also wounded about 20 people. The military government has denied responsibility, Myanmar is wracked by violence that began after the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021 and now is a civil war. The military government in the past two years has stepped up airstrikes, including in Sagaing region, a stronghold of armed resistance

