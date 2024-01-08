Argentines ask folk cowboy saint Gauchito Gil to help cope with galloping inflation

MERCEDES, Argentina (AP) — Thousands of faithful Argentines flock every year to the northern city of Mercedes to ask folk cowboy saint Gauchito Gil for protection and to thank him for past favors. But this year, a deepening economic crisis and drastic political shifts seem to dominate the celebration. Bricklayer Jorge Zabala says, “This (year) was quite complicated because of the economic problems. But we made sacrifices so we could participate.” On Monday, cloaked in red, lighting candles and leaving cigars and wine in front of statues of the saint, many begged Gauchito Gil for solutions to their economic woes.

By NATACHA PISARENKO and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA Associated Press

