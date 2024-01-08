Bangladesh’s democracy faces strain as Hasina is reelected amid a boycott by opposition parties

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has swept to power for a fourth consecutive term in Bangladesh. Sunday’s election was boycotted by opposition parties and marked by protests and international scrutiny. Hasina’s Awami League party won 222 seats out of 299, cementing a majority in Parliament and extending her 15-year-long rule. She is one of the most defining and divisive leaders in the nation’s history. But her victory came amid low voter turnout in a severely contentious climate that saw opposition members jailed ahead of the polls. Analysts say the stifling of dissent puts Bangladesh’s democracy in a fragile position and may test some of its diplomatic ties.

