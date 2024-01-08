Italian opposition demands investigation after hundreds give fascist salute at Rome rally

ROME (AP) — Opposition politicians in Italy are demanding that police investigate a rally in Rome where hundreds of participants raised an arm in the banned fascist salute. Use of fascist symbolism, including the salute which harks back to the dictatorship of Benito Mussolini, is banned in post-war Italy. On Sunday evening, a crowd of what appeared to be hundreds of people turned out in a Rome working-class neighborhood to pay tribute to two members of a neo-fascist youth group who were slain in an attack later claimed by far-left militants.

