Lawyers for ex-gang leader held in Tupac Shakur killing say he should be released from jail

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with orchestrating the killing of hip-hop music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996 say their client faces danger, not witnesses, and he should be released from jail to house arrest ahead of his trial in June. In a Monday court filing ahead of a bail hearing on Tuesday, Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ court-appointed attorneys accuse prosecutors of misinterpreting the words “green light” in a jail telephone recording as a reference to violence. They say Davis never threatened anyone. They also say the judge should consider why — if Davis is so dangerous — police and prosecutors waited 15 years to arrest him after he began describing his role in Shakur’s killing.

