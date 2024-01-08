Memphis judge maintains $1 million bond for man charged with firing shots at Jewish school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has declined to reduce a $1 million bond for a man charged with shooting at a contractor at a Jewish school in Memphis after his attorney requested a lower amount to allow him to secure his release and get proper mental health treatment outside of jail. A Shelby County judge maintained the bond amount after new details emerged during a court hearing about the day authorities said Joel Bowman went to the school he had previously attended with a gun. Witnesses say he went to the home and office of his former school basketball coach, and to another school, on the day of the shooting. Bowman has pleaded not guilty to several charges.

