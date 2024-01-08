MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan quits rather than accept demotion at news network

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan says he’s quitting the network rather than accept a demotion. The prominent Muslim journalism announced his exit on the final edition of his weekly hour on Sunday night. The network eliminated Hasan’s show without explanation during a November schedule shuffle, but said then he would stay on as an analyst and fill-in anchor. The elimination of his show drew protests and a fruitless petition drive from some liberal advocates. Hasan, who previously worked at Al Jazeera English and the Intercept, offered no immediate details on what he would do next.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.