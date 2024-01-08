Shooter kills 2 people at Minnesota motel and is later found dead, police say

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a shooter killed two people at a small-town Minnesota motel Monday night and the suspect was later found dead. Police issued an alert at about 7 p.m. about an active shooter at the Super 8 motel in Cloquet and warned people in the motel area to shelter in place. The order was lifted about 90 minutes later after police reported finding the suspected shooter dead. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office later said two people had been found dead along with the suspect at the motel and a parked vehicle. Other details, including a possible motive for the attack, weren’t immediately released.

