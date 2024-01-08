Slovenian rescuers hopeful they will bring out 5 people trapped in a cave since Saturday

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian rescuers are hoping to extract five people who have been trapped in a cave for two days because of high water levels. The rescue operation should be complete in mid-afternoon if everything goes as planned. A family of three adults and their two guides got stuck in the Krizna Jama cave in southwestern Slovenia on Saturday because of heavy rainfall. The 8-kilometer (5-mile) cave system with a string of emerald-colored underground lakes is accessible only in boats and rafts with a guide. The group entered on Saturday morning but got stranded as subterranean water levels rose swiftly. The water levels were lower on Monday, raising hopes they can be brought out.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.