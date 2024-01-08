Slovenian rescuers hopeful they will bring out 5 people trapped in a cave since Saturday
By ALI ZERDIN
Associated Press
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian rescuers are hoping to extract five people who have been trapped in a cave for two days because of high water levels. The rescue operation should be complete in mid-afternoon if everything goes as planned. A family of three adults and their two guides got stuck in the Krizna Jama cave in southwestern Slovenia on Saturday because of heavy rainfall. The 8-kilometer (5-mile) cave system with a string of emerald-colored underground lakes is accessible only in boats and rafts with a guide. The group entered on Saturday morning but got stranded as subterranean water levels rose swiftly. The water levels were lower on Monday, raising hopes they can be brought out.