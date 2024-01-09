A judge has found Ohio’s new election law constitutional, including a strict photo ID requirement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has upheld as constitutional provisions of Ohio’s sweeping new election law. In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Nugent rejected a Democratic law firm’s challenge to strict new photo ID requirements, drop box restrictions and tightened deadlines related to absentee and provisional ballots. Nugent said the photo ID and drop box requirements impose a minimal burden, at most, for voters, and that voters have no constitutional right to vote early or by mail. The Elias Law Group sued last year on behalf of groups representing military veterans, teachers, retirees and the homeless, calling the law’s hurdles “needless and discriminatory.”

