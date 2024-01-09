A new ‘Star Wars’ movie is coming to theaters: ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baby Yoda is going to make his big screen debut. Jon Favreau is set to direct “The Mandalorian & Grogu” which will go into production this year, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Tuesday. Though no release date was announced, it was welcome news to “Star Wars” fans who haven’t had a new film since 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” “The Mandalorian & Grogu” will be a continuation of the popular Disney+ series. No other details about cast and release date were provided. There are several other “Star Wars” features in development as well from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Dave Filoni.

