A new wave of violence sweeps across Ecuador after a gang leader’s apparent escape from prison

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has been rocked by a series of attacks after the government imposed a state of emergency in the wake of the apparent escape of a powerful gang leader from prison. Police in the capital, Quito, say four officers were kidnapped on Monday night and remain missing. They also say two people were arrested for possession of explosives and as suspects at least one of the attacks. In the past, the government has accused members of the main drug gangs for similar attacks . Ecuador has been engulfed by a surge of violence tied to drug trafficking.

