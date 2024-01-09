Congo’s constitutional court upholds election results, declares President Tshisekedi the winner

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s constitutional court has upheld the results of last month’s election that declared President Felix Tshisekedi the winner, rejecting a petition to annul the vote. The court called a petition by opposition candidate, Theodore Ngoy to redo the vote unfounded. Ngoy, who finished with less than 1% of the vote, was the only candidate to file an appeal. Tshisekedi will be sworn in at the end of January. Tshisekedi won reelection with more than 70% of the vote as opposition candidates and their supporters questioned the validity of the results.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.