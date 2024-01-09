Former UK opposition leader Corbyn to join South Africa’s delegation accusing Israel of genocide

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African government says former U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will join its delegation for this week’s hearings at the United Nations’ top court as it accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the war in Gaza. South Africa brought the case against Israel last month and accused it of intending “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.” South Africa asked the U.N. court to order Israel to halt its attacks. Israel rejected South Africa’s allegations “with disgust.” South Africa’s Justice Ministry said Tuesday that Corbyn was one of a number of “senior political figures from progressive political parties and movements across the globe” who will join its delegation at The Hague.

