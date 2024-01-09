George and Amal Clooney’s foundation names 2 new co-CEOs to lead the legal services nonprofit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Clooney Foundation for Justice, established by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker George Clooney, announced the a new leadership team Tuesday that the Clooneys say will lead the global legal services nonprofit through its “next chapter of growth.” International lawyer Emma Lindsay, who was a partner at the Withers law firm, and David Sagal, former general counsel at Warner Bros. Pictures, will serve as co-chief executive officers. The Clooney Foundation for Justice was founded in 2016 and currently works in 40 countries. According to its 2022 Internal Revenue Service filings, the foundation received nearly $10 million in donations and grants and spent nearly $4 million on its programs.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.