Italian cake maker in influencer charity scandal says it acted in good faith

ROME (AP) — An Italian company that makes a popular Christmas cake says it acted in “absolute good faith” when it offered a special edition with the logo of an Italian influencer that has landed both under investigation by prosecutors. Italy’s antitrust authority has already fined influencer Chiara Ferragni 1 million euros, and the pandoro cake-maker Balocco SpA 420,000 euros. The authority accused Ferragni’s companies and Balocco of having led consumers to believe that by buying the “Pandoro Pink Christmas” cake they would be contributing to a donation to a Turin hospital.

Associated Press

