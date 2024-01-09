Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp and the stars of the new ‘Mean Girls’ turn out for premiere

NEW YORK (AP) — She doesn’t even go here, but Lindsay Lohan still joined the cast of the new “Mean Girls” at the musical film’s premiere in New Year. The star of the original 2004 film reunited with Tina Fey on Monday night and posed with the new Cady Heron, Angourie Rice. Lohan told The Associated Press it “felt great” to hear of the movie’s impact on teens over the years and was excited that the new film, which releases Friday, will deal with new topics. She told the AP she starts filming a Netflix movie next week and is in March’s “Irish Rose.”

